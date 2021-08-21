CM visits Almatti

Offers ‘bagina’ to river Krishna

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered ‘bagina’ (special offerings) to river Krishna at Almatti, and in Bagalkot district on August 21. He was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Govind Karjol, Umesh Katti, Shashikala jolle, and MLA A.S. Patil Nadahalli, and MLC Arun Shahapur.

The CM held a brief meeting with officials and leaders at the KBJNL office.

Farmers' leaders had a heated argument with the police who allegedly stopped them from meeting the CM.

Basavaraj Patil Sonnal, a farmer, told journalists that the police did not allow them to meet the CM in the KBJNL office in Almatti. “We wanted to submit a memorandum to the CM complaining about delay in payment of sugarcane arrears by sugar factories, and delay in release of compensation to farmers who lost houses and crops in the floods. But, we were stopped,” he said.

The CM told officers in Almatti that Karnataka plans to increase vaccination to five lakh doses per day to reach the target of vaccinating every adult in the State in the next three months.