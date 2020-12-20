CM: Visit villages, create awareness on farm policies

Bengaluru

20 December 2020 01:22 IST

Accusing the Congress of conspiring to set a wrong narrative that the State and Union governments had committed grave mistakes in respect to amendment to farm legislations, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday urged the party cadre to visit villages to create awareness on agricultural policies of the government.

“The Congress has been trying to cause confusion among farmers even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been inviting farmers to resolve the deadlock. Despite our governments being pro-farmer and policies being in tune to double the farm income, confusion is being created,” he said while addressing the Raitha Morcha executive here on Saturday.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad has said the Congress will have to sit in the Opposition for 20 years. This is the situation in the Congress and there is no leadership,” he added. The Chief Minister said, “We have to understand the situation and create awareness about the work done by us.”

Advertising

Advertising

Justifies changes

Justifying the amendments to the APMC Act, he said: “There was a situation in the past when farmers could not sell their produce outside the district. We had to fight against the system. Under the new system, farmers can sell inside or outside the APMC. Why should a farmer seek someone’s approval to sell his produce?”

Recalling a convention that he had organised in Shivamogga that had attracted 70,000 farmers from across the State, the Chief Minister said, “There were only two (BJP) legislators in the Assembly then. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had attended the convention. I had travelled across villages and created awareness among farmers. I must have visited villages and regions four to five times. Because of this effort and hard work of the party workers, BJP is in power both in the State and Centre.”