CM: Vaccinate people living on borders with Kerala on priority

MANGALURU

13 August 2021 00:40 IST

Expert committee to meet next week to take stock of situation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Thursday directed the Dakshina Kannada administration to vaccinate eligible people living within a 10-km radius on the borders with Kerala, on priority.

Speaking at a meeting to review COVID-19 management and with presspersons, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government will give priority while supplying vaccines to the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

The State is now getting 64 lakh to 65 lakh doses of vaccine monthly. The Union government has been requested to supply 1 crore doses this month. He and Health Minister K. Sudhakar will visit Delhi in a few days and will request the Union government to supply 1.5 crore doses monthly from next month, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the Dakshina Kannada administration also to vaccinate fishermen and fish traders on priority as they are likely to spread the infection as both visit Kerala.

Mr. Bommai asked the administration to depute government staff at the Kerala border check posts on three shifts to check the travellers entering Karnataka round-the-clock.

There will be no relaxation in the guidelines, mainly producing RT-PCR negative certificate at borders, already issued for the travellers from Kerala, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government does not want to reimpose a lockdown provided the districts contained the spread of the infection effectively.

An expert committee on COVID-19 prevention and management will meet next week to take stock of the situation in the State, especially in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, he said.

He said that Dakshina Kannada administration should take the management measures seriously like how it did during the first wave. Appreciating the administration for the steps taken so far, the Chief Minister said that curbing the spread of the infection is a challenge in the district due to its strategic location with tourists, students, business persons, international travellers visiting from national and international destinations.

Dr. Sudhakar said that the positivity rate crossing 4 % in the district is a matter of concern.