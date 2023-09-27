CM urges people to explore tourist destinations with families

September 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the occassion of World Tourism Day on September 27, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to explore Karnataka’s tourist destinations with their families, emphasising the State’s diverse attractions participating virtually in an event organised by the Department of Tourism which was aimed at promoting tourism within Karnataka while honouring its cultural legacy and natural wonders.

H.K. Patil, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism highlighted Karnataka’s appeal as a tourist destination, known for its wildlife, temples, coastline, and more. He noted that Karnataka boasts four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the potential for more. Mr. Patil underscored the importance of preserving historical sites and monuments, as they offer insights into the State’s rich cultural heritage.