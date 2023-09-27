HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CM urges people to explore tourist destinations with families

September 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.K. Patil Law and Tourism Minister, and MLA Rizwan Arshad during World Tourism Day organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka at Indira Gandhi Musical Foundation in Bengaluru on Wednesday

H.K. Patil Law and Tourism Minister, and MLA Rizwan Arshad during World Tourism Day organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka at Indira Gandhi Musical Foundation in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On the occassion of World Tourism Day on September 27, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to explore Karnataka’s tourist destinations with their families, emphasising the State’s diverse attractions participating virtually in an event organised by the Department of Tourism which was aimed at promoting tourism within Karnataka while honouring its cultural legacy and natural wonders.

H.K. Patil, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism highlighted Karnataka’s appeal as a tourist destination, known for its wildlife, temples, coastline, and more. He noted that Karnataka boasts four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the potential for more. Mr. Patil underscored the importance of preserving historical sites and monuments, as they offer insights into the State’s rich cultural heritage.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.