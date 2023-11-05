CM Siddaramaiah urges JD(S) to convince Modi-led Centre to provide drought relief in Karnataka

November 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Welcoming the “Raitha Santwana Yatre” by the Janata Dal (Secular) to study drought conditions in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the State will benefit if JD(S) shares the report with the Centre, and help take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

“I welcome the decision of the JD(S) to go on a drought study tour. This is the responsibility of a responsible opposition party. We will consider the drought report seriously. However, if the report is shared with the Centre, the State will also benefit,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media.

He said, “As the head of the regional party, I am sure he is aware that Karnataka is being slighted by the Centre constantly with respect to drought relief. In a new development, Mr. Kumaraswamy is in an alliance with the BJP that is in power at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has kept state BJP leaders away, is close to the family members of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda.” Further, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Kannadigas will be grateful if they use their cordial relationship (with Mr. Modi) and address the injustice being meted out to the State by the Centre.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that of the 236 taluks in the State, 216 taluks have been declared as drought-affected and crop losses have been estimated to be around ₹33,710 crore. “While the State has appealed for ₹17,901 crore compensation from the Centre and the central team has been briefed about the condition, the Centre has not responded yet. We are also ready to take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister. Neither do the state BJP leaders do not have the courage nor have the central BJP leaders taken them seriously. If Mr. Gowda’s family take interest in this regard, it is possible (for meeting with the Prime Minister).

