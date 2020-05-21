CM urged to withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi

The State Congress has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to withdraw a FIR registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by Sagar Police of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on a charge that Ms. Gandhi has tweeted stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been misusing PM Cares Fund.

In a letter to Mr. Yediyurappa, KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar claimed that based on a complaint by BJP activist and advocate Praveen Kumar, Sagar police have registered FIR against Ms. Gandhi under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant has filed this complaint with a political motive and false information on Ms. Gandhi’s tweet, Mr .Shivakumar claimed.

Ms. Gandhi, Congress president and MP, had tweeted with the intention of forcing the Prime Minister to use the PM Cares Fund for the welfare of the people. However, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Mr. Praveen Kumar to file this complaint based on false information without examining its truthfulness, the State Congress leader said.

“This is blatant misuse of the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism”, Mr. Shivakumar said.

In the letter, the Congress leader demanded withdrawal of the FIR against Ms. Gandhi and suspension of the police officer. “We urge the government to register a FIR against the said police officer for misusing the process of law in the interest of justice and equity”, the KPCC leader said.