CM urged to withdraw compensation to families of those killed during violence

Describing the two men who were killed in police firing in Mangaluru during the protest against CAA as anti-nationals, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has demanded that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa withdraw compensation announced to the families of the dead. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that those who died were not patriots.

“Why should they be given compensation by the State government. I urge the Chief Minister to withdraw the decision to give ₹ 10 lakh each to the families of the dead,” he said. He said that only nationalists and those involved in protecting cows should be given compensation in such an eventuality.

He accused the PFI of instigating violence during the protest against CAA in Mangaluru. He said that prompt police action prevented large scale destruction of public property.