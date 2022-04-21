CM urged to fill Govt. vacancies

The nearly one lakh vacancies in the State Government should be filled to ensure efficient administration, Hanumant Nirani, MLC, said here on Thursday.

“The population of the State is over 6 crore and we need at least six lakh Government servants to administer the State efficiently. But there are only five lakh personnel at various levels of the Government and the rest one lakh is vacant. They need to be filled immediately to ensure efficient administration. I will appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to fill those vacancies,’’ he said.

He was speaking at the Government Employees Day and Sarvottam Seva award presentation ceremony for Government servants in the zilla panchayat hall.

M.G. Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner, said that Government employees needed to be efficient and pro-people in their approach.

H.V. Darshan, ZP CEO, said steps were being taken to reimburse medical bills of Government employees. The society regards Government employees with trust and respect. We should work hard with integrity to retain that, he said.

Anil Benake, MLA, gave away the awards to 10 employees.

Sayeeda Afreen Banu, chief administrative officer, BIMS, Basavaraj Hegganayak, deputy secretary, ZP, Damu Bheemu Chauhan of Agriculture Department, Mahantesh Murugod of Horticulture Department, Doddappa Hoogar, Ravi Ajur, M.A. Nadaf, Udaygouda Patil, Shivanand Khade, and Nagappa Aseelkar were given the award.