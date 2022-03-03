CM urged to bring pressure to bear on Centre to materialise textile park in Kalaburagi

HKCCI delegation says Basavaraj Bommai responded positively to demand during meeting

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI), an organisation of industrialists and traders from Kalyana Karnataka region, has appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to bring pressure to bear on the Union Government to sanction a mega textile park in Kalaburagi.

A delegation comprising HKCCI president Prashant S. Manakar, secretary Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, Managing Committee member Mahadev V. Kheni met the Chief Minister on Wednesday in Bengaluru and discussed the issue before formally submitting a memorandum.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Pappa said that the Chief Minister responded positively and expressed his keenness on the project to be established in Kalaburagi.

“The demand for a mega textile park in Kalaburagi is long-standing. Kalaburagi is an ideal place for the project as it is surrounded by large tracts of cotton-growing fields. All the requirements for the project, including land, water and electricity, are readily available. The city having better air, rail and road connectivity is an added advantage. Considering all these things, the State Government has already sent a letter to the Union Government recommending Kalaburagi for the project. We met the Chief Minister and requested him to press the issue once again and he responded positively,” Mr. Pappa said and added that the project will help generate direct employment for 25,000 people.