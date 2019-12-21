CM upset over police firing; to visit Mangaluru today

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who held a series of meetings with senior police officials to review law and order in the State, will visit trouble-hit Mangaluru on Saturday.

“I will hold a review meeting with the administration and people’s representatives to ensure peace in the district,” he told reporters on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister is expected to announce compensation to the victims’ families and also the State government’s stand on the Opposition and civil society group’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the police action in the coastal city, that left two dead. As of now, no inquiry has been ordered. “Like in every case of police firing, an inquiry will be held by an executive magistrate,” a senior police official said.

Mr. Yediyurappa is particularly upset over the alleged incident of police barging into a hospital and bursting teargas shells. He has sought an explanation, a senior police official, who was part of the meeting, said. He took Mangaluru officials, including Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, to task, the source added. “Mr. Yediyurappa sought an explanation as to how, despite his directions to use restraint, the situation had turned bad and left two dead,” said he official.

During his stint as CM in 2008, two farmers protesting demanding fertilizers in Haveri were killed in police firing. The Opposition has been citing it to make digs at his legacy as CM.