CM unveils statues of Sangolli Rayanna at four places in Belagavi district

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the statues of Sangolli Rayanna at four places in Belagavi district on Monday.

While a mini stone fort of Sangolli Rayanna was inaugurated in Koujalagi, the statues of the Kittur war hero were unveiled in Kalliguddi, Yadwad and Kalloli villages.

He said that Sangolli Rayanna was called Krantiveera, a brave warrior, as he had fought the British with courage, till his last breath. The contribution of Sangolli Rayanna to the country is unforgettable.

He was a brave warrior who supported Kittur Rani Channamma, till his death. He led her army and defeated the British in the first battle of Kittur in 1824. The British could win only because of some powerful people betraying the queen.

Sangolli Rayanna evaded capture and formed a guerilla army to fight the East India Company’s forces till his capture and death in 1829. He continued to fight the British even when the queen was imprisoned by them.

“Sangolli Rayanna’s patriotism is an inspiration to all of us. His name is enough to inspire us. The State government has built a residential school and a museum in Sangolli, to commemorate him. This will help us groom the next generation of patriotic and committed citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister was taken in an open jeep in Koujalgi. Folk artists performed along the procession route.

In Kalloli, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to take lessons from the life of Sangolli Rayanna and implement his ideals in their life and not just treat him as a hero and forget all about it.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLAs Ashok Pattan, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Kurubara Sangha leaders Rajendra Sannakki and Lakshmanrao Chingale and others were present.