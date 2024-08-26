GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM unveils statues of Sangolli Rayanna at four places in Belagavi district

While a mini stone fort of Sangolli Rayanna was inaugurated in Koujalagi, the statues were unveiled in Kalliguddi, Yadwad and Kalloli villages

Published - August 26, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah poses with a sword presented to him by villagers in Koujalgi of Belagavi district after the inauguration of a Sangolli Rayanna statue and a replica of the fort on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah poses with a sword presented to him by villagers in Koujalgi of Belagavi district after the inauguration of a Sangolli Rayanna statue and a replica of the fort on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the statues of Sangolli Rayanna at four places in Belagavi district on Monday.

While a mini stone fort of Sangolli Rayanna was inaugurated in Koujalagi, the statues of the Kittur war hero were unveiled in Kalliguddi, Yadwad and Kalloli villages.

He said that Sangolli Rayanna was called Krantiveera, a brave warrior, as he had fought the British with courage, till his last breath. The contribution of Sangolli Rayanna to the country is unforgettable.

He was a brave warrior who supported Kittur Rani Channamma, till his death. He led her army and defeated the British in the first battle of Kittur in 1824. The British could win only because of some powerful people betraying the queen.

Sangolli Rayanna evaded capture and formed a guerilla army to fight the East India Company’s forces till his capture and death in 1829. He continued to fight the British even when the queen was imprisoned by them.

“Sangolli Rayanna’s patriotism is an inspiration to all of us. His name is enough to inspire us. The State government has built a residential school and a museum in Sangolli, to commemorate him. This will help us groom the next generation of patriotic and committed citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister was taken in an open jeep in Koujalgi. Folk artists performed along the procession route.

In Kalloli, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to take lessons from the life of Sangolli Rayanna and implement his ideals in their life and not just treat him as a hero and forget all about it.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLAs Ashok Pattan, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Kurubara Sangha leaders Rajendra Sannakki and Lakshmanrao Chingale and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.