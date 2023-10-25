CM Siddaramaiah unveils statue of horticulture expert Mari Gowda

October 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday unveiled the statue of M.H. Mari Gowda, who was well-known for his pioneering works in the field of horticulture and was described as the ‘Father of Horticulture in Karnataka’, at the Curzon Park here.

An initiative of the Department of Horticulture and the District Horticulture Society, the Chief Minister unveiled the 12-feet-tall statue near the Balarama Gate of Mysuru palace and later showered flowers on the statue.

The bronze statue weighs about a tonne.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun, MLAs and MLCs and officials were present.

The statue was installed long ago and was awaiting unveiling. The statue was wrapped in a tarpaulin for a long time for its protection. The inauguration finally took place on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was on a three-day visit to Mysuru in view of the Dasara finale.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister said Dr. Mari Gowda was instrumental in developing the horticulture sector in the State with his pioneering vision. “As a government officer, he worked honestly with dedication for the development of horticulture in Karnataka.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his inspiring works in horticulture must motivate others in the department and also in the field to work towards taking the sector to greater heights.