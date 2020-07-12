CM unhappy over centralised bed allocation system being a non-starter

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is learnt to be unhappy with officials over certain aspects in COVID-19 management in Bengaluru, which has seen rapid increase in the number of cases over the last couple of weeks.

On Sunday, he expressed his ire at BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar after being informed that the centralised bed allocation system was yet to be implemented, sources in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. They said while the centralised bed allocation system that would provide information about vacant beds in hospitals across the city and help the planners to allot beds has been spoken about for over a week now, it is still not operational.

“The Chief Minister wanted to know the status of the proposed software for the centralised bed system. He was upset when he heard that it still had not been done. He has directed the officials to operationalise the system in two days,” sources said. Sources said that the Chief Minister conveyed his displeasure to the delegation that included Revenue Minister R. Ashok that had met him at his residence on Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister had not discussed the COVID-19 issue pertaining to Bengaluru for the past three days, and wanted to understand the developments since he had last met officials. He also took stock of the availability of ambulances in the city.

Meanwhile, sources said that Mr. Yediyurappa told the officials that they will be held accountable if the situation in Bengaluru does not come under control. This is especially after priority was given to micromanage the situation with senior officials being given responsibility of each zone, sources said, and added that strict directions have been issued to control the pandemic at micro-level.