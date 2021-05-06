CM ‘unhappy’ over campaign from within party to defame govt.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is reportedly unhappy over what he sees as a “campaign” from within the party to portray his government in negative light, especially in connection with managing the pandemic.

It started with party national general secretary C.T. Ravi, a former Minister in the government, saying if the deaths in Chamarajanagar were due to oxygen shortage then the government was to blame. This was followed by a live-streamed expose of alleged corruption in bed management in the city by Tejasvi Surya and three other MLAs. Meanwhile, disgruntled MLC A.H. Vishwanath placed the blame for the mess at the Chief Minister’s doorstep.

This comes close on the heels of the Assembly polls results, after which another disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had claimed the high command will change leadership in the State.

The opposite camp

“Most of those involved in the campaign are either disgruntled over not being able to make it to the Cabinet, or identified with the other camp in the party led by national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh. We see a systematic campaign here and are working to counter this both publicly and within the party taking up the issue with the high command. A crisis like this is not the time to play politics,” said a senior strategist close to the Chief Minister.

One of the MLAs, who has made public statements, said it was true that the government was found wanting in its response to the second wave and this was costing the party and legislators badly. “By being critical of the government, where it is fair to do so, we are trying to hold the party’s government accountable and at the same time trying to do damage control,” he said.

Another leader said to be identified with the camp lobbying hard to dislodge the Chief Minister said people’s anger against the mismanagement of the pandemic was palpable and “something has to be done” to correct it, indicating change of leadership.

However, the Chief Minister’s camp argues that given the stark contrast in results in Assam and West Bengal, the inference of the need of a strong regional leader was amply clear and this would ensure that the high command does not affect leadership change in the State.

“A raging pandemic is also not the time when a Chief Minister will be changed,” a senior strategist close to him said.

Those for leadership change counter this argument by pointing out that the party high command changed the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand not only amidst the pandemic, but days before the Kumbh mela began.