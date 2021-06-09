C.M. Udasi laid to rest with full State honours

The mortal remains of Hanagal MLA and former Minister C.M. Udasi were laid to rest with full State honours at the leader’s native place Hanagal in Haveri district on Wednesday with a large number of people, including various political leaders, paying their last respects.

In the presence of various seers, including Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Morusavir Mutt, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Udasi’s son and Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and other leaders, seers, the funeral rituals were conducted and the mortal remains were buried with full State honours.

Despite an appeal by Mr. Shivakumar Udasi to the public asking them not to come to the funeral, a large number of people gathered for the funeral and to pay their tributes.

The mortal remains of the late leader reached Haveri from Bengaluru at noon on Wednesday. After brief stopovers in various towns and villages, the mortal remains were kept at Hosamani Siddappa Circle for some time to allow the public to pay their respects. Subsequently, the mortal remains were taken to Hanagal where arrangements were made for the public to pay tributes on the Kumareshwara Virakta Mutt premises.

The mortal remains were covered with the Tricolour and the police fired several rounds in the air as part of State honours. Then, Mr. Basavaraj Bommai handed over the Tricolour to Mr. Shivakumar Udasi after which the funeral rituals were carried out.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Horticulture Minister R. Shankar, MPs G.M. Siddeshwar and Raghavendra, the former Ministers H.K. Patil, Manohar Tahsildar, Rudrappa Lamani and Basavaraj Shivannavar, BJP State president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress leader Saleem Ahmed and a host of political leaders paid their last respects.

In the wake of COVID-19 protocol, the administration had made arrangements to ensure adherence to guidelines. Barricades were put up at a distance and only those with face masks were allowed to pay their last respects, by maintaining physical distancing. However, despite the appeal by the family members, a large number of people reached Hanagal to participate in the funeral making it impossible for the police to ensure adherence to physical distancing norms.