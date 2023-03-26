ADVERTISEMENT

CM trying to lay foundation stone for project that is yet to take off, says AAP

March 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party has complained that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai plans to lay foundation stone for a lift irrigation scheme in Athani, whose tenders are yet to be finalised.

“The Chief Minister’s Office has released the Chief Minister’s tour programme that includes him laying the foundation stone for Kottalagi Ammajeshwari Lift Irrigation Project in Athani on March 28. This is meaningless as tenders for the project are yet to be awarded,” Sampat Kumar Shetty, AAP leader and ticket aspirant, said in Athani on Saturday.

The ₹774-crore project aims at providing irrigation to Kottalagi and surrounding villages in Athani taluk. Karnataka Niravari Nigam is implementing the scheme.

Mr. Shetty said that the government is trying to get political mileage from the event, by falsely claiming that it is initiating the project.

“A government that did nothing to start the project all these years, is rushing to lay the foundation stone for the project even before it has taken off. This is nothing but betraying the trust of the people,” he said.

Mr. Shetty distributed copies of the tender document that mention the last date for submitting bids as March 27 and opening of documents as March 28 evening. And, the award of tenders is scheduled for March 29 morning.

