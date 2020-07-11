CM to ‘WFH’ till July 14

It was the first day of Work from Home (WFH) for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday at his residence Cauvery. He will continue to work from home till Tuesday and visit the State Secretariat from Wednesday onwards.
Sources in the CM’s office said that Mr. Yediyurappa spoke with top government officials over phone and monitored COVID-19 related cases and arrangements in the city and State. He has no official programmes on Sunday and the day has been listed as “reserved”. The government had already declared “total lockdown on Sundays” this month to control the pandemic.
Arrangements are being made to establish equipment for videoconferencing facility at his home and the Chief Minister He will hold virtual meetings with Ministers, senior officials and Deputy Commissioners through videoconference from Monday, sources said.
DKS too
It was WFH for KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too, with the KPCC office being shut following three employees testing positive. He held a videoconference with DCC presidents on Saturday and instructed them to provide aid to persons infected by COVID-19 .
Mr. Shivakumar obtained information from DCC presidents about the work they have been doing in their respective districts. He held a videoconference from his residence at Sadashivanagar in the city and told DCC chiefs to actively involve local party workers and help patients and the poor
Meanwhile, five Congress MLAs — Prasad Abbayya, H.D. Ranganath, T.D. Raje Gowda, Ajay Singh, and B. Shivanna — have tested positive for COVID-19.
