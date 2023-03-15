CM to visit Shivamogga on March 17

March 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Hassan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting Shivamogga district on March 17 (Friday) to inaugurate development works.

As per the tentative tour programme, the CM will reach Shikaripur by helicopter by 11.20 a.m. on the day. He will inaugurate a hospital for women and children and a KSRTC depot.

Later, he will travel to Udutadi by road to unveil a statue of Akkamahadevi, the poet of the 12th century.

In the afternoon, he will travel to Honnali taluk in Davangere district, where he will inaugurate various development works.

He will be accompanied by former CM B.S.Yediyurappa and other elected representatives of the district.