CM to visit Nanjangud on November 28

November 23, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Nanjangud on November 28 for the ground breaking ceremony of various projects related to Srikanteshwara Swami temple apart from the launch of Nugu lift irrigation project.

In connection with the CM’s impending visit, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra visited the town and took stock of the arrangements for the programme.

A preliminary meeting was conducted with the local officials and the police to review the preparations for the CM’s visit and the protocols that need to be followed.

Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, Najangud tahshildar Shivamurthy and others were present.

