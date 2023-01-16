ADVERTISEMENT

CM to visit Nanjangud on Jan. 29

January 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad chairing a meeting in Mysuru on Monday to discuss the preparations for CM’s visit to Nanjangud later this month. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Nanjangud on January 29 and take part in distribution of assistive devices to physically challenged persons under a Central government scheme. A preliminary meeting regarding the preparation was held at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Monday and Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad said that Nanjangud was part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency and it was one of the 68 constituencies in the country where the scheme is being implemented. He said 1,499 beneficiaries will take part in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US