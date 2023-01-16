CM to visit Nanjangud on Jan. 29

January 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Nanjangud on January 29 and take part in distribution of assistive devices to physically challenged persons under a Central government scheme. A preliminary meeting regarding the preparation was held at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Monday and Chamarajanagar MP Srinivas Prasad said that Nanjangud was part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency and it was one of the 68 constituencies in the country where the scheme is being implemented. He said 1,499 beneficiaries will take part in the programme.