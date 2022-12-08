  1. EPaper
CM to visit Mysuru on Dec. 10

December 08, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Mysuru on December 10.

According to an official release here, Mr. Bommai will inaugurate the “Bellibelagu” organised by Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Veerashaiva Lingayat organisations and Federation of Basava Balagas, participate in the valedictory of Unleash India – 2022, an innovation lab underway at Infosys in Mysuru, and inaugurate the Bahuroopi national theatre festival.

He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru the same evening.

