CM to visit Mysuru, Kodagu on Jan. 24 and 25

January 23, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on a two-day visit to Mysuru and Kodagu districts on January 24 and 25.

In Mysuru district, the Chief Minister will be launching a project of drawing water from Cauvery river near Muttina Mulusoge village in Periyapatna taluk for filling up 150 lakes coming under 79 villages.

The formal launch of the project has been organised on Bharat Mata School campus at Koppa village on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited has organised the programme.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will also be participating in a public meeting that will be held at the same venue. He will return to Mysuru after the Periyapatna programme.

The next day, the Chief Minister will be visiting Kodagu from Mysuru. He will reach Coorg Golf Links helipad in Virajpet taluk around 10 a.m. On arrival, he will visit the residence of Virajpet MLA and CM’s Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnamna at Panjarapete in Virajpet taluk. He will address a public meeting at Virajpet around 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will later proceed to Madikeri to inaugurate the newly constructed office building of Superintendent of Police. The Chief Minister will also be launching various development works on the occasion at 2.30 p.m. He will also address a public meeting at Madikeri.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will thereafter proceed to Bengaluru from the Golf Ground helipad in Madikeri at 4.15 p.m.

