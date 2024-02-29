ADVERTISEMENT

CM to visit Hassan to inaugurate govt. works

February 29, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate government works completed by spending ₹101.63 crores and lay foundation stones for works worth over ₹1,243 crore during his visit to Hassan on Friday. He will also address a meeting of the beneficiaries of the government’s guarantee schemes on the occasion.

Hassan district administration has made arrangements to hold the programme on the premises of Government Engineering College. The Chief Minister is expected to reach the city by 11 a.m. He will go to Mysuru later in the afternoon.

Along with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, and other cabinet ministers are expected to attend the programme. The district administration has arranged buses to bring beneficiaries of the government’s schemes for the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US