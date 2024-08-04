CM to visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Ministers and officers will visit some flood-hit villages in Belagavi district on Monday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will arrive in Belagavi by 11 a.m. He will visit villages in Gokak, Kagwad and Chikkodi taluks.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh and others will be present.

Meanwhile, with reduced rainfall in the Krishna basin, officials reduced the outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna river in Almatti to 2.5 lakh cusecs.

Inflow into the dam was around 3.09 lakh cusecs and the dam now has around 74 tmcft or 60% of the total storage capacity.

Total water release from Maharashtra is around 2.82 lakh cusecs. This included around 51,300 cusecs from Dhupdal, Markandeya and Ballari Nala. Outflow from Hippargi was 2.8 lakh cusecs and inflow was 2.9 lakh cusecs.

Water levels in the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti reached around 33 tmcft against a total capacity of 37 tmcft. Outflow was reduced to 3,594 cusecs.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has 47 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 51 tmcft. Outflow and inflow were maintained at 34,440 cusecs.

