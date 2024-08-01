CM to visit flood-affected areas in Kodagu on Friday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tour the flood-affected regions of Kodagu on Friday, August 2, 2024.

A release said Mr. Siddaramaiah will land at Mysuru at 10.30 a.m. and go to Srimangala by road via Hunsur, Nagarahle route. He will inspect the landslip at Srimangala and visit Kedamalluru in Virajpt taluk, Siddapura, and a few other places affected by incessant rains and also meet the people lodged in the relief centre at Siddapura.

Later he will proceed to Madikeri and on his way back will visit Madapattana in Kushalnagar taluk where multiple houses have been damaged or partially collapsed due to rains.

