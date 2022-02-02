CM to visit Delhi on Monday, likely to discuss Cabinet revamp

Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru

02 February 2022

He is expected to bring up inter-State river dispute issue too

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will go to New Delhi on Monday to hold discussions with the Central leadership of the BJP on various issues, including State Cabinet reshuffle/expansion.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai confirmed his trip to the national capital on Monday and said it has been a practice to meetall the MPs from the State before the State Budget. When asked about the possible Cabinet revamp, he said, “I will not discuss that issue in public.”

He said it was part of tradition for the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to hold meetings with MPs from State before presenting the Budget. The Chief Minister will present his first Budget next month.

Mr. Bommai said he would also meet lawyers representing the State in inter-State water disputes. Cases related to inter-State river disputes, involving Karnataka, are pending before the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said he would visit Delhi on Thursday. But speaking later at the BJP office, Mr. Bommai said he would go only on Monday. Sources said non-availability of Central leaders of the party for discussion on the issue of Cabinet reshuffle/expansion on Thursday forced the Chief Minister to postpone his trip.

Four vacancies

The State Cabinet has four vacancies against a full strength of 34 Ministers. Several legislators have been aspiring for Cabinet berths, as the last opportunity before next year’s elections to the State Assembly. Pressure has been building on Mr. Bommai to take up expansion at the earliest.

Mr.Bommai said:“I will start pre-budget preparations from February 7” andthedepartment-wise meetings would be held. The State-wise allocations made by the Centre would be released in two days, he said.

The size of the State Budget would be decided based on the loans and grants provided in the UnionBudget. “Once it is available, we will assess which schemes have continued, which are the new schemes and what is the ratio of funds (of State and Centre) for these schemes. Based on it, along with grants in aid and loans provided by the Centre, we will have to decide our Budget,” Mr. Bommai said.

The State was expecting additional allocation of capital outlay of ₹3,000 crore from the Centre in 2022-23.