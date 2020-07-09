CM to visit COVID-19 care centres today

Bengaluru

09 July 2020 01:05 IST

With the daily increase in the number of the COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday reviewed the facilities provided at care centers in the city and told officials to strictly implement the guidelines recommended by officials from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, including strict enforcement of rules in containment zones.

Mr. Yediyurappa would visit COVID-19 care centres in the city and Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road on Thursday to assess the ground situation.

Chairing a meeting with Bengaluru in-charge officials and Ministers at his official residence ‘Cauvery’, he directed the BBMP to add 100 additional ambulances to its existing fleet of 400.

Advertising

Advertising

On the decisions taken at the meeting, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the CM had directed officials to add additional ambulances to transport positive patients to care centres or hospitals on a real-time basis.

Mr Yediyurappa will personally visit the Covid care centre facility at BIEC. More than 10,000 beds have been established at BIEC and over 1000 doctors and para-medical staff would be deployed for providing treatment at the facility, he said.

Besides beds at BIEC, more than 2,000 beds have been established at Covid care centres in the city. Daily, about 300 patients get admitted to these centres and the same number of people get discharged, Mr Sudharkar said.

Asymptomatic patients too have been demanding that they have to be transported in ambulances to care centres. “Ambulances are needed only for those with severe symptoms, pregnant women and other seriously ill patients. Asymptomatic patients can be shifted in regular vans to care centres,” the Minister said.