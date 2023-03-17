CM to visit Chamarajanagar, Kodagu today 

March 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting Chamarajnagar and Kodagu on Saturday to participate in various programmes.

Mr. Bommai will come in a chopper to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajnagar district around 10 a.m., and inaugurate the 108-ft. tall statue of Lord Male Mahadeshwara. He will also unveil a silver chariot and inaugurate development works. Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district V. Somanna will be present.

The Chief Minister will later proceed to Kodagu. He will arrive at the golf course helipad at K. Badaga at noon, and participate in the programme of distributing benefits under various schemes to beneficiaries at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri at 12.15 p.m.

Mr. Bommai will inaugurate development works and lay the foundation stones for various development works coming under Madikeri and Virajpet Aassembly constituencies. Minister in charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah will be present.

At 3.10 p.m., the Chief Minister will inaugurate the 23rd edition of Kodava Family Hockey Festival which is being hosted by Appachattolanda family, at General Thimayya Taluk Stadium in Napoklu.

This is a 23-day hockey festival where over 336 family teams will vie for the top prizes. Kodava Hockey Academy is coordinating the prestigious championship.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish recently inspected the Napoklu grounds and saw the arrangements done for the CM’s visit.