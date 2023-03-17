HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to visit Chamarajanagar, Kodagu today 

He will be unveiling 108-ft. tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara atop M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar, distribute benefits of Central and State government schemes in Madikeri and inaugurate the 23rd edition of Kodava Family Hockey Festival at Napoklu

March 17, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj  Bommai is visiting Chamarajnagar and Kodagu on Saturday to participate in various programmes.

Mr. Bommai will come in a chopper to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajnagar district around 10 a.m., and inaugurate the 108-ft. tall statue of Lord Male Mahadeshwara. He will also unveil a silver chariot and inaugurate development works. Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district V. Somanna will be present.

The Chief Minister will later proceed to Kodagu.  He will arrive at the golf course helipad at K. Badaga at noon, and participate in the programme of distributing benefits under various schemes to beneficiaries at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri at 12.15 p.m.

Mr. Bommai will inaugurate development works and lay the foundation stones for various development works coming under Madikeri and Virajpet Aassembly constituencies. Minister in charge of Kodagu district B.C. Nagesh, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and K.G. Bopaiah will be present.  

At 3.10 p.m., the Chief Minister will inaugurate the 23rd edition of Kodava Family Hockey Festival which is being hosted by Appachattolanda family, at General Thimayya Taluk Stadium in Napoklu.

This is a 23-day hockey festival where over 336 family teams will vie for the top prizes. Kodava Hockey Academy is coordinating the prestigious championship.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish recently inspected the Napoklu grounds and saw the arrangements done for the CM’s visit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.