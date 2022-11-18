CM to visit Chamarajanagar in December

November 18, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Chamarajanagar in the first week of December in connection with which the district in-charge Minister V.Somanna held a meeting with the local authorities on Friday. He said the Chief Minister would inaugurate development projects or lay foundation to infrastructure works and all preparations should be completed ahead of time. The Chief Minister would also visit MM Hills and chair a meeting of the MM Hills Development Authority, said Mr. Somanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US