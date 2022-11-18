  1. EPaper
CM to visit Chamarajanagar in December

November 18, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Chamarajanagar in the first week of December in connection with which the district in-charge Minister V.Somanna held a meeting with the local authorities on Friday. He said the Chief Minister would inaugurate development projects or lay foundation to infrastructure works and all preparations should be completed ahead of time. The Chief Minister would also visit MM Hills and chair a meeting of the MM Hills Development Authority, said Mr. Somanna.

