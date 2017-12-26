CM to tour three taluks in Chitradurga tomorrow

Minister for Social Welfare and Chitradurga district in-charge H. Anjaneya has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay foundation stones for development works worth more than ₹ 1,000 crore in different taluks of the district on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the Chief Minister started his Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra on December 13 from Bidar.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will reach Chitradurga at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and hold a meeting of all elected representatives and Congress leaders to review the development works and discuss steps to be taken to complete them in the stipulated time.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will visit Holalkere taluk at 10 a.m. to take part in a foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development works.

At 1 p.m., the Chief Minister will visit Challakere, and at 4 p.m., he will take part in various programmes in Hiriyur taluk. He will travel to all the three taluks by helicopter and visit Tumakuru in the evening.

Mr. Anjaneya said that the Chief Minister will release booklets in all the three taluks on various development works taken up by the State government in the last four-and-a-half years in the respective constituencies.

“In Holalkere taluk, the Chief Minister will take part in a mass marriage ceremony where more than 100 couples will tie the nuptial knot,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna. Superintendent of Police Srinath Joshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Raghavendra were present.