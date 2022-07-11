CM to tour rain-affected districts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting the rain-affected districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi on Tuesday to monitor the relief work being undertaken.

“Heavy rains are lashing Malnad, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and coastal regions for the past 10 days. I have interacted with Deputy Commissioners concerned through videoconference,” he told reporters here on Monday. “The DCs have been asked to take up rescue and relief works. As the rains have abated, I will visit the affected areas starting Tuesday to take stock of the situation and issue necessary instructions to take up relief works,” he told reporters.

As per the tour schedule released by the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Bommai will reach Mysuru airport on Tuesday morning and travel to Kodagu district by road. He will be taking stock of the rain-related damages in Madikeri and interact with district-level officials. He will then proceed to Dakshin Kannada district through Sullia and will be visiting rain-affected areas. He will reach Udupi by night where he will be staying.