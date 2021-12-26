CM to take a call on further COVID-19 restrictions

Hubballi

26 December 2021 00:18 IST

It will be clarified after meeting with experts: Bommai

With rise in Omicron cases in the neighbouring States, the Karnataka Government will decide on the new set of guidelines to check the pandemic after a meeting with experts on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai admitted that there was confusion over the new guidelines and restrictions on New Year celebrations. “It will be clarified after meeting with experts on Sunday,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said that Omicron cases were on the rise and the matter of concern for Karnataka was that they were increasing in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. “This is a cause for concern. A meeting with experts will be held on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide on appropriate measures to prevent its spread in Karnataka,” he said.

Later speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura, he clarified that a decision in this regard would be taken after consulting experts on Sunday. said: “I already held a meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and gave some instructions. Subsequently new guidelines pertaining to Omicron have been issued by the Centre. All these will be discussed during the Sunday’s meeting and new guidelines will be announced.”

No foreign tour

Earlier, during interaction with presspersons in Hubballi, he negated reports about his foreign tour and said that as of now he did not plan a foreign tour. “Now that the World Economic Forum conclave in Davos has been postponed to June, I do not any foreign tour scheduled now,” he said.