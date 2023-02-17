CM to strengthen Elephant Task Forces

February 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the Elephant Task Forces, which were formed to deal with human-elephant conflict in Hassan and other districts, will be strengthened, and he has also promised a rail barricade, an elephant-proof trench, and a solar power fence to deal with the conflict.

Following multiple human deaths in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, the State government constituted Elephant Task Forces in 2022 in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu districts. Beside them, the Forest Department constituted two more task forces to prevent leopard attacks in Mysuru and Mandya districts. The task forces had dedicated staff to handle the conflict.

In his budget, the CM said the government had given administrative approval to employ an additional 199 personnel for the task forces.

Last year, the government had earmarked ₹100 crore for a rail barricade in the human-elephant conflict area to prevent elephant movement. Now, the CM has promised to ensure rail barricade for 72 km and an elephant-proof trench for 36 km. Besides that, a solar power fence would be laid for 186 km.

The people affected by the conflict have been demanding the capture and translocation of all elephants roaming in parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. The CM has not responded to this demand in his budget.