CM to offer Bagina at KRS on July 29

Published - July 26, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues will offer the traditional “bagina” or thanksgiving at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) on July 29.

It was earlier announced that the bagina would be offered on July 27, but it has been postponed.

An official communique has also been issued mentioning that Chief Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Srirangapatana MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, and others.

The bagina would be offered near the statue of Kaveri at KRS at 11 a.m. The tradition of offering bagina to the dams once the reservoir reaches the maximum level has been in vogue since the last few decades in the State. But the thanksgiving act was dispensed with in 2023 as the KRS did not reach the full level of 124.80 ft and instead the State was affected by drought.

