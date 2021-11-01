CM Bommai to offer Bagina at KRS, Kabini on November 2

MYSURU

01 November 2021 09:12 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will offer bagina (traditional thanksgiving) at the Kabini reservoir and the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) on Tuesday consequent to the dams attaining their maximum level.

Mr. Bommai will offer thanksgiving at the Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk at 11 a.m. and visit KRS in Srirangapatana taluk of Mandya district at 12.45 p.m.

The water level at the Kabini dam was 2,284 feet and at the KRS was 124.80 feet as of Sunday. The gross storage capacity and the live storage at the Kabini was 19.52 thousand million cubic ft (tmcft) and it was 49.45 tmcft at the KRS.

It is customary for the CMs of the State to offer bagina on the dams reaching their full level. The practice was started when R. Gundu Rao was the CM between 1980 and 1983. While the thanksgiving is normally offered in August or September, the KRS did not attain the FRL till as late as October 29 this year and hence the delay.

The Kabini on the other hand attained the FRL during the peak monsoon sometime in August but water level began receding soon after. However, rains during October ensured that the Kabini reservoir attained the FRL for the second time and it also coincided with the KRS attaining the FRL.

KRS tends to attain the FRL during July or August but there was a deficit of nearly 25 per cent in the rains in Kodagu which is a major Cauvery catchment area. As a result the dam reached a maximum level of 120 feet against the FRL of 124.80 feet and began receding. It was down to 112 feet by the last week of September and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) had given up hopes of the water level reaching the maximum mark at the KRS, this year. But heavy rains during October helped the dam attain its FRL.