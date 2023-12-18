CM to meet PM today, seek drought compensation and increase in number of workdays under job scheme

December 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to discuss the issue of delay on the part of the Centre to release drought compensation to the State.

Second meeting

As the Parliament session is going on, Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Mr. Modi at the Parliament at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is expected to be present during the meeting. This would be Mr. Siddaramaiah’s second meeting with Mr. Modi, after the formation of the Congress government in May 2023.

The State has declared 223 taluks of 236 as drought-hit and estimated the crop loss on 48.19 lakh hectares during the Kharif season owing to deficient rainfall. The State has urged the Centre to provide financial assistance of ₹18,171.44 crore. The State sought ₹4663 crore compensation for the crop loss alone.

Despite a visit of the Central team to the State from October 4 to 9, no money has come the way of Karnataka. Congress government has accused the Centre for the delay in releasing the compensation to the State. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced that the State government has decided to release ₹2,000 each to farmers who had lost crops owing to drought. The State government has already released ₹460 crore to 6.5 lakh farmers for their failure to take up sowing due to drought.

As drought prevailed across the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to seek the Centre’s permission to provide 150 man-days employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Generally, the demand for labour under MGNREGA goes up during the drought. The alleged reduction to the State its share of taxes in the Central pool is also expected to come up during the meeting.

Earlier, the Congress leaders had accused Mr. Modi and Central Ministers of refusing to give an appointment to state leaders to discuss the drought situation in the state.

DKS seeks PM’s appointment

In a separate release, Mr. Shivakumar said that he has sought a separate meeting with Mr. Modi to discuss irrigation projects and Bengaluru city development. Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, he said, “I have asked for time with the Prime Minister to discuss fund allocation for irrigation projects in the State including Upper Bhadra project, and Bengaluru city development, I am waiting for the confirmation.”