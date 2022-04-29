CM to meet Amit Shah to discuss Cabinet expansion

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 3 and discuss issues related to the Cabinet expansion/reshuffle.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to come to Bengaluru on May 3 to participate in the valedictory function of the Khelo India University Games in the city.

"Most probably, I will meet Mr. Shah and discuss with him about the expansion of the Cabinet," Mr. Bommai told reporters here. The 34-member Cabinet has five vacant positions.

A few days ago, Honnalli BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya said that the Cabinet should have been expanded long back and the vacancies should be filled up soon to provide strength to the Government in an election year.

Replying to questions, Mr. Bommai said, “I have taken note of the sentiments expressed by legislators and they have been conveyed to the high command. A decision will be taken at the appropriate time.”

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Saturday evening for a conference of all Chief Ministers and Chief Justices.

He would also attend a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no possibility of meeting any Union Minister or the BJP national president J.P. Nadda, he said. The Chief Minister would return to Bengaluru on Sunday.