CM to leave for Delhi today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be leaving for Delhi on Friday to participate in a conference of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers of all States.

When asked if he would meet the party central leaders during the visit, Mr. Bommai said, “So far, I have not given any thought to it. I have not sought time to meet the high command.”

Ministerial aspirants in the BJP are anxiously waiting for the Chief Minister to meet the central leaders to complete the process of consultations regarding the expansion at the earliest. However, the Chief Minister has made it clear that he has been asked to meet the leaders in Delhi only after they hold a preliminary meeting.