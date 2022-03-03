CM to launch State-wide campaign against child marriage in Hubballi on Sunday

The event will be held at the Glass House and simultaneously, it will be given a start in all districts

A Child Marriage Prohibition Campaign, which is being planned across the State, will start in Hubballi with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launching it on Sunday.

Chairing a review meeting of the District Child Marriage Prohibition Committee in Dharwad on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the State-level launch of the campaign will be held in Hubballi.

“There will be video on wheels sensitisation, signature campaign, distribution of pamphlets, oath administering and also release of a documentary on the ill-effects of child marriage during the launch event,” he said.

The launch programme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Glass House in Hubballi on Sunday at 11 a.m. and simultaneously, the programme will be held in all districts by the Department of Women and Child Development, he said.

Mr. Patil said that awareness programmes will be held in both urban and rural areas and resource persons will speak on the Child Marriage Prohibition Act. Elaborating on the event, he said that 10 government departments and agencies will be coordinating the State-wide campaign.

Briefing about the events planned in Dharwad district, Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal said that awareness programmes will be held in 60 villages of the district.