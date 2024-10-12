ADVERTISEMENT

CM to launch development programmes in Belagavi, Dharwad

Published - October 12, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues will visit Belagavi and Dharwad on Sunday to launch several development programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will open the commercial complex built by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation in Saundatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi district. The complex includes 48 shops and a guest house on built on two acres at a cost of ₹2 crore. They will be allotted to former devadasis and Self Help Group members. The structure built from funds sanctioned in the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan for the welfare of devadasis in 2020-21.

Ministers H.K. Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, besides other MPs, MLAs, MLC s and others will be present. They will also launch several road and building works at Saundatti.

They will all attend Raddi Cooperative Bank’s centenary celebrations and the inauguration of the bank head-office in Dharwad at 4 p.m. The CM and others will leave for Bengaluru from Hubballi airport in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US