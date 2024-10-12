CM to launch development programmes in Belagavi, Dharwad

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues will visit Belagavi and Dharwad on Sunday to launch several development programmes.

They will open the commercial complex built by the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation in Saundatti Yallamma temple in Belagavi district. The complex includes 48 shops and a guest house on built on two acres at a cost of ₹2 crore. They will be allotted to former devadasis and Self Help Group members. The structure built from funds sanctioned in the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan for the welfare of devadasis in 2020-21.

Ministers H.K. Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, besides other MPs, MLAs, MLC s and others will be present. They will also launch several road and building works at Saundatti.

They will all attend Raddi Cooperative Bank’s centenary celebrations and the inauguration of the bank head-office in Dharwad at 4 p.m. The CM and others will leave for Bengaluru from Hubballi airport in the evening.