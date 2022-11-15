  1. EPaper
CM to inaugurate Vishnuvardhan Memorial on Dec. 18

The foundation stone for the memorial was laid two years ago at Halalu village in Mysuru taluk

November 15, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada actor late Vishnuvardhan’s memorial in Mysuru is finally becoming a reality as the date for its inauguration has been finalised.

According to Dr Vishnuvardhan Trust of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the memorial that has been developed at Halalu village near Udbur cross, off H.D. Kote Road in Mysuru taluk on December 18.

A communication in this regard has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru by the Trust recently.

The foundation stone for the memorial was laid two years ago.

The late actor’s family members, including wife Bharati Vishnuvardhan, d former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and S.A. Ramdas, local representatives and many fans attended the event in September 2020.

It was told during the programme that the memorial will have a built area of 1,454.70 square metres. A sum of ₹11 crore was allocated in the 2010-11 budget for constructing the memorial. A Bengaluru-based architect designed the memorial in consultation with the late actor’s family, and the project was awarded to a Mysuru-based contractor.

At the time of foundation laying, it was told that the memorial will have a gallery chronicling the late actor’s cine journey, a ‘kada’ sculpture (the late actor was wearing a ‘kada’ or a wristlet on his left hand), his statue and an auditorium.

Mysuru was chosen was for the memorial as the late actor had a close bond with Mysuru and it was his native place. His fans too wanted the memorial to come up here.

A museum with rare photographs showcasing Vishnuvardhan’s journey in the world of cinema was also part of the project.

