CM to inaugurate today 27 development works

He will also offer bagina to Durgadevi Kere in Hirekerur

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be visiting Haveri district on Saturday to participate in a series of programmes during which he will inaugurate development works and initiate various other projects.

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Friday, on the eve of the Chief Minister’s visit, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar said that the Chief Minister will be participating in programmes in Hirekerur, Ranebennur and Haveri Assembly constituencies on Saturday. This apart, he will offer bagina to the Durgadevi Kere (tank) in Hirekerur.

No public programmes

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that there will be no public programmes in all the three Assembly constituencies because of the COVID-19 protocol. The Chief Minister will only inaugurate the works and lay foundation stones for the new works, he said.

As per the itinerary, the Chief Minister will reach Hirekerur from Bengaluru by helicopter at 11.40 a.m. He will then offer bagina at the Durgadevi Kere, inaugurate various works worth ₹70.43 crore, including a lift irrigation project for drawing water to Durgadevi Kere from Madag Masur tank.

He will then fly by helicopter to Ranebennur at 2 p.m. to inaugurate nine works worth ₹62.21 crore and lay foundation stone for two works worth ₹11.06 crore. Later, he will fly to Haveri at 3.35 p.m. to inaugurate works worth ₹16.13 crore at Hosamani Siddappa District Stadium and initiate five works worth ₹30.50 crore.

Mr. Shettennavar said that the Chief Minister will on Saturday inaugurate 27 development works worth ₹192.36 crore and lay foundation stones for eight projects.

The Deputy Commissioner gave details of all the projects in the three constituencies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner N. Thippeswamy was present.