CM to inaugurate Jalapatotsava at Gaganachukki on Saturday

The two-day Jalapathotsava at Gaganachukki waterfalls in Malavalli taluk will be inaugurated on September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

MLA P.M. Narendraswamy told reporters in Malavalli on Thursday that the tourist destination is all set to welcome visitors for the festival and special buses will ferry people to the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The waterfalls with the special illumination will come alive besides a laser show has been arranged. Visitors will get free breakfast and food at the venue.

The MLA said a proposal has been sent to the Centre for developing the waterfalls. Walking paths, water sports, aquarium and other attractions have been proposed, he added.

The two-day event will also feature cultural events and the local artistes have been given preference.

Shivanasamudra, close to Malavalli town, witnessed a heavy rush of visitors, especially from Bengaluru, during monsoon to catch the glimpse of the Gaganachukki waterfalls that had come alive following heavy discharge of water from the KRS dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.