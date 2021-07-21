CM to inaugurate development works

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will launch development works worth over ₹1,700 crore related to Shivamogga district virtually on July 24, said RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga, said the works included those being taken up in Shivamogga, Shikaripur, Sorab, Sagar and Thirthahalli taluks. The Chief Minister would take part in the programme from Bengaluru. The programmes will be held at Kuvempu Rangamandir in Shivamogga and other taluk centres simultaneously at 10.30 a.m. on the day.

The works being inaugurated include tourism development works worth ₹185 crore, setting up of a cancer centre at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of ₹100 crore, a new district administration office complex at a cost of ₹120 crore, and an airport terminal construction at a cost of ₹107.89 crore. The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the Agriculture University building constructed by spending ₹155 crore at Iruvakki, and the lift irrigation project to provide water for 255 tanks of Udagani-Talagunda-Hosur hoblis completed by spending ₹850 crore, among others.

Basaveshwara statue

The Chief Minister would also unveil a Basaveshwara statue installed at Basaveshwara Circle in the heart of the city on the occasion. The State Cabinet gave clearance for installing the three-foot-tall statue recently.