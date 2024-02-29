ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate conference at KSOU on March 2

February 29, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the two-day International Conference on ‘Development Perspectives of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Contemporary World’ at the KSOU Convocation Hall here on March 2.

The conference has been organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). The inaugural function will be held at 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Asang Wankhede, Associate Editor, University of Oxford, Oxford will deliver the key-note address.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar will be the chief guests.

The valedictory of the conference will be held on March 3 at 4 p.m. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will preside over the function with Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur as the chief guest.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Yagati Chinna Rao, chairman, Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, School of Social Sciences, JNU, New Delhi.

KSOU Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse will be present.

