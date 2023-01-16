ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate Chikkamagaluru Utsava

January 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Chikkamagaluru on January 18 to inaugurate Chikkamagaluru Utsav. The festival that ends on January 22 has been organised by the district administration.

The CM will reach the event at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stadium at 5.30 p.m. on the day. Minister for Urban Development Byrati Basavaraj, Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi and other leaders will attend the programme.

The administration has organised a mega exhibition and Krishi Mela to mark the occasion. More than 300 stalls would come up. The Departments of Kannada and Culture, Agriculture, Horticulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports have planned various programmes during the district festival.

