CM to inaugurate BJP district Core Committee, Executive meetings

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the party’s Core Committee and Executive meetings of the BJP Kalaburagi Rural unit, Kalaburagi city, Bidar and Yadgir districts here on Thursday and Friday, respectively, according to president of Kalaburagi district rural unit of the party Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that the Core Committee meeting will be held at Brahma Kumari’s Amrit Sarovar at Geeta Nagar on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. Whereas the Executive and booth-level meetings of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir will be organised in the city on Friday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals Bhagwant Khuba, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra and Nirmal Kumar Surana will participate in these meetings.

The meeting will discuss organisational issues and steps to be taken to strengthen the party and also civic issues related to the three districts, he added.